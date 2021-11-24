SC Villa lost to BUL FC 2-1 at FUFA the technical center Njeru, in one of the two Star Times Uganda Premier League games played last evening.

Musa Esenu scored a brace for BUL, while Travis Mutyaba netted the Jogoos’ lone goal.

BUL climbed to third place on the table with 13 points, as Villa suffered their second defeat in four matches and now stay 13th on the table with four points.

In the other game played in Bombo at the Arena of Visions inside Ndejje University, URA FC outclassed newly promoted Tooro United 6-1.

Steven Mukwala netted 4 goals as Cromwell Rwothomio and Joachim Ojera added the others for the tax collectors, while Mark Nsubuga pulled one back for Tooro United.

This was URA’s second victory in four matches taking them 9th on the table with seven points, while Tooro United has lost four from their six games played so far.