As Ugandan football clubs prepare to begin the new season, URA FC has confirmed the signing of winger Salim Abdallah from SC Villa.

According to a statement released today, Salim has joined the team on a free transfer and has been given a two year contract.

He becomes the fourth signing for URA FC, joining James Begisa, George Ssenkaaba, and goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa.

“Salim Abdallah joins URA FC on a free transfer signs a two-year contract up to 2024 from @SCVillaJogoo,” the club tweeted on Thursday.

The 2022 Uganda premier league season kicks off on 30th September and URA FC will begin their season with a home game against Onduparaka FC in Nakisunga.