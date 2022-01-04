By Lukeman Mutesasira

The FUFA disciplinary panel has handed URA FC midfielder Ivan Sserubiri a one-month suspension and a fine of Shs500,000 for breaching FUFA competitions rules during the URA and Wakiso Giants game played on 28th December 2021.

Serubiri threatened to violently attack assistant referee Lydia Nantabo an act that puts the game into disrepute.

The suspension starts with immediate effect and will end on 3rd February with the money to be paid within this period of time to the FUFA account and the committee availed with proof of payment.

URA are 7th on the table with 18 points from eleven games.