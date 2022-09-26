The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has condemned the attack on a New Vision sports journalist, Johnson Were by a rugby player and called for the boycott of all rugby games until justice is served.

The incident happened on Sunday, September 25 at Bugembe stadium during the Kyabazinga 7s semifinal between Kobs and Heathens.

A trending video shows Gabriel Aredo who plays for Warriors Rugby club physically assaulting Were, who is the USPA general secretary and a sports journalist.

Reports indicate that a fight ensued after the chairman of the organizing committee, Erasmus Aredo confronted former national team player Alex Mubiru for being too close to the touchline.

In the process, Gabriel joined his brother in the fight, and on realizing that Were was taking photos of them he charged at him with the intention of grabbing his camera.

In a statement, USPA President, Patrick Kanymozi has asked the Rugby Union to bring Oredo to book and hold everyone involved accountable.