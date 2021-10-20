By Ivan Ssenabulya

Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has introduced the USPA Media Excellence Awards.

The 2021 edition is the first of this kind, through which the association will award and recognize the excellent work done by sports journalists.

Speaking to KFM, USPA’s President Patrick Kanyomozi revealed that the awards will be annual and eight categories have been listed.

Some of the categories have been named after departed journalists who enormously contributed to the field.

Among these is; Kevin Aliro, Samuel Wosita, JB Ssenkubuge and Andrew Patrick Luwandagga.

Submission of entries will be open in November and the awards gala is expected to take place in December.