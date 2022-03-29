By Benjamin Jumbe

The top management of Uganda Wildlife Authority yesteday welcomed back the reigning World Champion in 800M Halima Nakayi and Winnie Nanyondo who returned from the indoor international championship in Belgrade, Serbia.

Ag. ED John Makombo on behalf UWA extended a token appreciation of Shs1,000,000 for Halima Nakayi and Shs500,000 for Winnie Nanyondo for ably representing Uganda and hoisting our national colours high during the tournament.

Halima Nakayi thanked UWA for the support promising to work even harder and ensure good performance in many other races to come.

Halima Nakayi is the only Ugandan to win in her category; a gold medal in the world championship in the 800M and was the only Ugandan to make the podium finish in the just concluded in door competitions in Belgrade, Serbia.

In the competition, Nakayi won a bronze medal.