

By Shamim Nateebwa

In preparation for the next season where Vipers Sports Club are set to represent Uganda in the Caf Champions League, the team has acquired Disan Galiwango as their latest signing.

The Express captain has penned a four-year deal at the club becoming the first signing of the club under head coach Fred Kajoba who was recruited early this year.

Kajoba also admits that Galiwango had been on the club’s wanted list after an impressive season with Express and it was now a mission accomplished.

The talented defender’s arrival brings an end to transfer speculations that had linked him to various clubs within and outside the country.