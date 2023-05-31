By Denis Bbosa | Monitor

Vipers’ league-winning coach Alex Isabirye has warned Saturday’s Stanbic Uganda Cup final opponents Police to expect a much hungrier and revamped opposition when the two sides collide in Lira.

Having rested four first team players yesterday in the 1-0 semifinal second leg loss to Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba, Vipers largely lacked the sharpness and killer instinct that would make the Cops lose sleep.

Three days after thumping Busoga United 5-0 to lift the sixth StarTimes Uganda Premier League, Vipers grappled with fatigue, anxiety and bits of complacency against the Stars that had nothing to lose.

” Some players had it in mind that we were already through having won 4-0 in the first leg at Kitende. I opted for hungry players to kill off the contest and I’m happy we did.

“That said, expect a different kind of Vipers on Saturday that will fight tooth and nail to win the league cup double,” Isabirye told Daily Monitor. Read more