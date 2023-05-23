The Startimes Uganda Premier League action returns today with five games as it draws to a close. Title contenders KCCA visit Busoga United at Kakindu stadium.

The Kasasiro boys are level on 49 points with leaders Vipers and third-placed Villa and must register a win against relegation-threatened Busoga United to keep title hopes alive.

SC Villa who are also chasing the title will be at home welcoming Blacks Powers who are fighting relegation at Mutesa II Stadium Wankulukuku.

Table leaders Vipers visit BUL FC at FUFA technical centre Njeru.

The Venoms, Coach Alex Isabirye returns to his former employers seeking to cement his top position with just two games to go.

In other games, URA FC host Gaddafi FC at Mehta Stadium Lugazi, while Bright Stars and Arua Hill face off at Kavumba recreation grounds with all games to be played at 4pm.