By Denis Bbosa | Monitor

To hog all the news when archrivals Vipers and SC Villa are about to square off, you need to be truly special.

That is a preserve of adept forward Eric Kambale, returning to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League from Sudanese giants Al Merriekh, two years after he shook Ugandan football with Express.

Vipers have accorded him the necessary rest just to be in shape for Friday’s blockbuster clash with the Jogoos at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende – and he still has all the attributes of being a game changer.

The Venoms’ Brazilian coach Leornard Neiva has been treated to a welcome selection dilemma that will have him incorporate the Congolese lethal forward in the hitherto three-man attacking force of Yunus Sentamu, Milton Karisa and Mauritanian Muhammed Salem.

It's no secret that the six-time league winners were in desperate need of a new number nine since Cesar manzoki's departure left a gaping hole in the team – and countryman Kambale can swiftly fill that, thrive as a lone ranger, wide attacker or as a number ten.