By Lukeman Mutesasira

Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba has resigned from the club.

This is after the club’s technical director Charles Masembe summoned him to choose between serving the club and the Uganda cranes where he serves as a goalkeeping coach.

Kajoba insists that vipers hired him well knowing that he also works for the national team further adding that no club can stop him from serving the nation.

The development comes with less than 48 hours to the team’s Stanbic Uganda cup quarter-final return leg against villa at Bombo Military Barracks.

Before his resignation, Vipers were third on the Uganda premier league table on 56 points two behind table leaders Express and one point behind second-placed URA

Kajoba joined vipers midway in the 2019/ 20 season and led them to their fourth title although the league was cancelled with five games to go.