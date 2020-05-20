

By Shamim Nateebwa

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations has announced Vipers Sports club winner of Star Times Uganda Premier champions for the 2019/2020.

Addressing the media the FUFA president Moses Magogo, has noted that FUFA executive committee decided to effect Article 18 of the statutes since more than 75% of the league matches had been played, with just five remaining.

He adds that by the time the league was cancelled due to the covid19 pandemic, Vipers was leading the standings with 54 points from 25 matches, 4 points ahead of KCCA.

Accordingly, to Magogo Maroons, Proline and Tooro United are all demoted to the second tier division FUFA Big League.

In the second division, two clubs MYDA and UPDF have been promoted since they led the second tier by the end of the first round.

The third club to be promoted will be determined via a play off before kickoff of the 2020/2021 season.

The clubs set for that playoff battle are Kiboga Young, Kitara, Ndejje University and Kataka.

Meanwhile, the other football leagues Women Elite League, Regional, juniors, Regional and district leagues have been all cancelled.