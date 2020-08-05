By Shamim Nateebwa

Vipers Sports Club has appointed Simon Njuba its new Chief Executive Officer.

Njuba replaces Peter Lwanga who was relieved of his duties in January.

According to Vipers spokesperson Abdu Wasiike, Njuba will be responsible for executing the club’s strategic objectives and handling day-to-day activities.

This is not the first time Njuba is holding a management position at Vipers.

In 2016, he was appointed the transfer matching system manager of the club.

Njuba was handed the instruments of power by Vipers legal director Alex Luganda after he emerged extraordinary out of the elite roster of 85 applicants.

Speaking at the unveiling of Njuba at St Mary’s stadium in Kitende, Luganda confirmed that the selection for the most important job was thoroughly and ethically done.