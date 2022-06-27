By Luke Mutesasira

Uganda Premier League Club Wakiso Giants FC has unveiled John Ayala Luyinda as their new head coach on a 2-year contract until 2024.

Luyinda will work with Pius Ngabo and Richard Kansole as assistant coach and goal keeping coach respectively.

Hakim Senkumba has been appointed the team trainer while Alex Kizito will handle the junior team.

He previously served at KCCA and police under Morley Byekwaso, Mike Mutebi, George Nsimbe and Abdallah Mubiru at Police FC.

He played for Kampala United, Water, Villa and KCCA.

Ayala who was an Assistant Coach for ten years has replaced Alex Gitta who threw in the towel at the end of last season.