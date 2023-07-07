Uganda has produced plenty of talent in football, but unfortunately not many have made it to the paid leagues in Europe. There were thwarted or failed transfers in the past, most notably, Issa Sekatawa failed move to Liverpool in 1986. However, some of them have gone on to shine in other leagues outside their own. We look at five of the biggest Ugandan football talents to play in foreign leagues.

Denis Onyango

Denis Onyango, arguably Uganda’s finest football export, has made an indelible mark on the game. As a legendary goalkeeper for the Cranes, he has secured numerous titles in the Premier Soccer League, including eight with SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns. Onyango’s success extends to the continental stage, with victories in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup. He was named African-based African Player of the Year in 2016 and has represented Uganda in consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. Onyango’s exceptional career and accolades cement his status as a revered figure in Ugandan and African football.

Majid Musisi

Majid Musisi was the first Ugandan to sign with a European club. Representing teams like Stade Rennes, Bursaspor, and Dardenelspor, he played 2017 matches and scored an impressive 72 goals. Musisi’s achievements include six league titles, three Uganda Cups, and a Cecafa Club Cup domestically, as well as two Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup championships with the national team. His exceptional performances have left a lasting impact on Ugandan football.

Khalid Aucho

Khalid Aucho, a talented midfielder, made a significant impact in the Kenyan Premier League with Tusker FC and Gor Mahia. He won the Kenyan Super Cup in 2013 with Tusker FC and triumphed in the KPL Top 8 competition twice. He also lifted the league title with Gor Mahia in 2015. Despite playing for teams in South Africa, Serbia, and India, Aucho’s time in Kenya was his most successful, establishing him as a standout player in the country’s football scene.

Dan Sserenkuma

Dan Sserunkuma, the most successful player in East Africa, achieved remarkable triumphs during his time with Gor Mahia. He secured two Kenyan Premier League titles, the FKF Shield Cup, the Kenya Super Cup, and the KPL Top 8 tournament. Additionally, he showcased his versatility by winning the Tanzania Premier League with Simba SC. Sserunkuma received notable accolades, including the New KPL Player of the Year award in 2011 and the Player of the Year award the following year. He also emerged as the top scorer in the KPL during the 2014 season, solidifying his reputation as a standout player in East Africa’s football scene.

Farouk Miya

Farouk Miya who initially played for Vipers SC in the local Ugandan top flight joined Belgian club Standard Liege. He was later loaned to Royal Excel Mouscron and Sebail. Despite limited appearances for Standard Liege, he scored a goal and helped them win the Belgian Cup.

Miya then moved to Croatian side Gorica, where he scored six goals in 33 matches. Currently, he plays for Konyaspor in Turkey, with eight goals in 41 games.

Throughout his career, Miya has faced challenges and changes in clubs but has consistently displayed his talent and goal-scoring ability.

