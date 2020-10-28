Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has approved a total of shs 735M to be paid directly to women clubs starting Friday, October 30th.

The money is part of the FIFA COVID-19 relief towards Women football clubs in Uganda for two years, 2020-2021 towards their development and continuity after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The FUFA CEO, Edgar Watson has confirmed receiving the FIFA grant of $500,000.

Each of the teams in the FUFA Women Super League which is the top tier league will receive UGX 40M.

The League will have ten teams next season implying they will get a total of UGX 400M.

The 12 teams playing in the FUFA Women Elite League (2nd division) will get UGX 15M each while teams playing in the Regional Leagues (50 teams) will get UGX 3M each.

Shs5 million has been allocated to the five teams featuring in the Women Beach Soccer League with each getting one million shillings.