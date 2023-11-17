Zanzibar won the 2023 CECAFA U-15 boys championship title after overcoming Uganda in penalties.

The Uganda Rhinos lost 3-4 in penalties following a 1-1 draw in the final played at FUFA technical centre Njeru yesterday.

Zanzibar scored first in the game through Omar Lukman before Ibra Sebagala equalized for Uganda ten minutes later.

In penalties, Ronald Kigoye and Ratib Gulanyago missed their spot kicks while Fahad Hassan missed the only penalty for Zanzibar.

Speaking after the match, Rhinos coach Hamza Lutalo said the team is young, with great potential, and has room for improvement in the coming underage tournaments.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Owen Mukisa was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP), while Lazarus Peter George from South Sudan was the top scorer with 8 goals.

In the third-place playoff game, Tanzania beat South Sudan 1-0 to take the bronze.