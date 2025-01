By AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

The final sendoff of Kawempe North Member of Parliament (MP) Muhammad Ssegirinya has failed to bridge the gap between bitterly opposed former National Unity Platform (NUP) party associates.

The burial and final farewell to Ssegirinya was viewed as a golden opportunity to provide respite or even temporary truce between NUP party supremo Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, and his former Buganda region deputy Mathias Mpuuga.