The burial arrangements for the late Muhammad Ssegirinya, Member of Parliament for Kawempe North, have been announced.

According to National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, Ssegirinya will be laid to rest on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at his ancestral home in Masaka District.

A vigil will be held on Thursday evening at the NUP headquarters in Makerere-Kavule to honor Ssegirinya, a member of their party.

The body will then be taken to Parliament on Friday morning at 9:00 AM, before proceeding to Mbogo Mosque in Kawempe for prayers.

Afterward, the body will be transported to his home in Kasangati before its final journey to Masaka for burial on Sunday.

Originally, the burial was scheduled for Saturday, but the date was changed to accommodate the arrival of relatives from abroad.

Although Islamic tradition typically calls for immediate burial, an exception has been made for Ssegirinya’s family. His body remains at the Lubaga Hospital mortuary.

Ssegirinya received treatment from Lubaga Hospital before breathing his last on January 9, 2025.