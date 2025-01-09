Lubaga Hospital on Thursday released the body of the late Muhammad Ssegirinya, Member of Parliament for Kawempe North, to his family.

The hospital had initially refused to release the body to the waiting ambulance from A-Plus Funeral Services until outstanding medical bills, covered by insurance, were settled.

Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana confirmed that Parliament had resolved the issue by paying the bills, which allowed for the body’s release.

“What was delaying us was about clearing of the medical bills, which has been done by Parliament,” Ssewanyana told KFM on Thursday.

Ssewanyana stated that the funeral home would prepare the body before it is taken to the National Unity Platform (NUP) offices for a vigil on Thursday evening.

Ssewanyana also mentioned that a funeral arrangement committee has been formed, headed by Mr. Muwanga Kivumbi, with Ssewanyana as the deputy.

The committee has already gone to Parliament to finalize the remaining details for the funeral ceremonies.