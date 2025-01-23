Uganda Law Society (ULS) President Isaac Ssemakadde has petitioned the High Court to overturn summons issued against him by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi.

Ssemakadde is accused of insulting the modesty of a woman, specifically Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo.

The summons were issued on January 17, 2025, following a complaint by two ULS members, lawyers Joshua Byamazima and Tony Tumukunde.

Ssemakadde’s lawyers have filed a criminal revision application challenging the decision to summon him. They argue that the Chief Magistrate acted illegally and without jurisdiction by entertaining the complaint and issuing summons without proper investigation.

They have prepared 12 grounds of appeal, including claims that Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi’s refusal to allow Ssemakadde to cross-examine Byamazima violated a fundamental right in legal proceedings. They also contend that the Chief Magistrate considered video evidence without following the procedures outlined in the Electronic Transactions Act.

Ssemakadde’s lawyers are seeking several reliefs from the High Court, including an order to examine the lower court record, reverse or set aside the challenged rulings, and dismiss the complaint with costs and compensation. Alternatively, they are seeking a stay of the intended private prosecution, arguing that it is an abuse of court process.

Ssemakadde has assured the public that the litigation will not intimidate or deter him and expressed hope that his appeal in the High Court will succeed.