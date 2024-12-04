Isaac Ssemakadde, the President of the Uganda Law Society, has been dragged to court for allegedly insulting the modesty of Justice Jane Frances Abodo, the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The private prosecution complaint was filed by fellow lawyers Tonny Tumukunde and Joshua Byamazima before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court. The complaint stems from remarks made by Ssemakadde on November 18, 2024, during a symposium on the state of the rule of law, constitutionalism, and human rights.

Ssemakadde is accused of making derogatory comments about Justice Abodo, which were widely circulated on social media. Tumukunde and Byamazima are now seeking summons for Ssemakadde to appear in court to answer to the proposed charge.

However, Ssemakadde’s legal team argues that the complaint is invalid, frivolous, vexatious, and fails to outline the alleged offense. They further claim that the intending prosecutors harbor animosity towards Ssemakadde, a fact they have concealed from the court.

Ssemakadde’s lawyers contend that the application should be dismissed with costs to be paid by the intending prosecutors.

The Court’s Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi, is scheduled to hear the application on Wednesday.