The Uganda Prisons Service is nearing the completion of a state-of-the-art staff clinic at the Luzira Prison Complex. This new facility is expected to revolutionize healthcare delivery for staff, inmates, and the surrounding communities.

The ultra-modern clinic is well-equipped with high-capacity wards, an intensive care unit, a maternity ward, a surgical theater, laboratory and diagnostic services, and specialized departments for dentistry, mental health, and HIV/AIDS treatment.

“This facility aims to revolutionalise healthcare delivery for staff, inmates, and the surrounding communities of Luzira, Mutungo, Kitintitale, Bugolobi, Mbuya and Nakawa,” Fred Akena, the Uganda Prisons deputy spokesperson told KFM on Wednesday.

With advanced medical technology, including electronic medical records and telemedicine capabilities, the clinic is also expected to enhance healthcare access and quality, Additionally, the government hopes to reduce the need for referrals to external facilities and increase staff productivity.