The state has filed new charges of treachery against Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Kamulegeya Lutale, who are already facing charges related to security, and unlawful possession of firearms, and ammunition.

They will also face joint charges with Captain Dennis Ola, a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officer attached to the Armoured Brigade.

According to lead prosecutor Colonel Raphael Mugisha, the new charges stem from ongoing investigations.

The state is amending the charge sheet to include the treachery charge and add Captain Ola as a co-accused.

However, defense lawyers are objecting to Captain Ola’s inclusion, arguing that it is a tactic to disguise the court’s potential decision to overrule their objections regarding the court martial’s jurisdiction to try civilians for offenses committed outside Uganda.