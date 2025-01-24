The Supreme Court of Uganda has scheduled a highly anticipated judgment regarding the trial of civilians in military courts.

Deputy Registrar Mary Babirye set the judgment date for January 31, 2025, concluding a four-year wait.

This case stems from a 2016 Constitutional Court ruling that declared the trial of civilians in military courts unlawful. The court ordered the transfer of all relevant cases to the High Court.

Former Nakawa MP Michael Kabaziguruka initiated the case, arguing that military courts lacked jurisdiction over civilians.

Kabaziguruka faced charges of treason for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.

The Attorney General appealed the Constitutional Court’s decision, resulting in a stay of execution and a subsequent hearing before the Supreme Court.

The upcoming judgment has generated significant controversy, particularly among opposition leaders who object to the trial of their members in military courts.

This case also coincides with opposition leader Rtd. Col. Kizza Besigye’s challenge to the military court’s jurisdiction in his trial for firearm and ammunition possession. Besigye argues that he is no longer subject to military law as he is no longer a soldier.