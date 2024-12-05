BY REUTERS

A gang of armed men planted explosives along the Dansadau-Gusau road in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state, causing significant damage and casualties, a military spokesperson and witnesses said on Wednesday.

Armed gangs in northwest Nigeria, known by locals as bandits, have escalated their attacks, resorting to a dangerous new tactic of planting explosives on major highways to target civilians and security forces.

Witnesses Bello Dansadau and Abubakar Ismail told Reuters at least 12 travellers were killed and six others wounded after their vehicle ran over an explosive on the road.

Joint Task Force spokesperson Abubakar Abdullahi said in a statement that the military had deployed an explosive ordnance disposal team to the area to neutralize any remaining explosives. He did not say how many people had been killed.

Abdullahi said a JTF unit is working closely with local authorities to investigate the attack and apprehend the perpetrators.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities,” he said.

Bandits in northwest Nigeria have frequently raided communities, killing and kidnapping residents, farmers, students and motorists for ransom.