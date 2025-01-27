A suspected bomb blast early Sunday killed two boys in the Mt Moroto region in mid-northeastern Uganda, authorities have said. According to police, 12-year-old Lopocho Alida, and another child only identified as 11-year-old Lokuwam died when the blast went off in Katiyangole Village, Lokiraut Parish, Nadunget Sub-county in Moroto District.

“According to preliminary findings, the boys had found a metallic substance, suspected to be a bomb, while hunting for rats in the bush. Unaware of its danger, they picked it up and started playing with it, leading to the fatal explosion,” Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson Mike Longole explained. Read more