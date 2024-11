By Anthony Wesaka

A Court of Appeal judge in Tanzania has been appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to set up a tribunal that will probe allegations of misconduct against Uganda’s Supreme Court Justice Esther Kitimbo Kisaakye, Monitor has learnt.

Sources privy to the matter said President Suluhu on October 3 named the judge, whose identity has been withheld, upon a formal request from her Ugandan counterpart. Read more