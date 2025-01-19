By The East African

Tanzania’s ruling party CCM on Thursday named veteran Stephen Wassira as its new vice-chairperson for the Mainland. The 80-year-old former Cabinet minister will be President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s righthand man in planning for the general election due in October.

Wassira, a longstanding CCM member, with over half a century of experience in party and government affairs, was unveiled to delegates at the party’s extraordinary general assembly, which began in Dodoma on Saturday.

He had been nominated on Friday by the party's top decision-making organ, the Central Committee, in a closed session. The endorsement by the estimated 2,000 assembly delegates was expected to be a formality on January 18.