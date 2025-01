KFM’s Judith Atim brings together an exceptional panel to explore the future of performing arts in 2025, a pivotal year ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections. Joining the discussion are Mr. Charles Batambuze, Vice-chairperson of the National Cultural Forum, promoter Juma Balunywa, celebrated film director John Ssegawa, and Daily Monitor’s Gabriel Buule.

Listen to the show below;