By NOELINE NABUKENYA

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, has announced planned maintenance of the Kampala Northern Bypass which will divert traffic starting December 28.

According to a Friday statement, Gen Katumba, noted that his ministry, working the Uganda Police Force and Stirling Civil Engineering Limited will start maintenance with 21km during this first phase. "The road works focusses on sections of the Kampala Northern Bypass, especially between the Kisaasi and Busega interchanges and involve removing old asphalt, processing the base, priming, and laying new asphalt overlay," he said. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes off the Northern Byapass during the six-month road maintenance works.