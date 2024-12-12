The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has urged transport operators to be lenient when increasing transport fares during the festive season, citing the current economic hardships faced by many Ugandans.

The head of media and communication at UPC, Mr Faizo Muzeeyi expressed concern that many urban dwellers may be unable to travel to visit their rural relatives due to the potential for high transport charges.

“UPC urges you to charge our people who are going for the Christmas holiday fairly and observe the traffic regulations. In most cases, we register a lot of accidents during the Christmas season due to overloading,” Mr Faizo said.

Muhammad Ssempijja, the leader of taxi drivers at Namayiba Tax Park, explained that the price increase would enable them to invest in better vehicle maintenance, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring passenger safety.