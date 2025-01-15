Leandro Trossard rekindled Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes with the winner as they came from a goal down to beat North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at home on Wednesday.

Starting the derby seven points behind leaders Liverpool in third place, things looked bad for the hosts when Son Heung-min’s deflected volley gave Tottenham a 25th-minute lead against the run of play.

The mood changed quickly before halftime though as Gabriel’s header from a Declan Rice corner deflected in off Tottenham forward Dominic Solanke in the 40th minute.

Four minutes later Arsenal went ahead when Trossard fired a left-foot shot past the dive of Spurs keeper Antonin Kinsky.

Arsenal failed to take several chances to finish off Tottenham after the break and were never entirely comfortable but they did enough to earn the win that lifted them back into second place with 43 points from 21 games. Liverpool have 47 from one game fewer.

Tottenham, now without a win in five league games, are 13th with 24 points.