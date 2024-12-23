By David Walugembe

The Kampala Metropolitan Police is investigating the circumstances under which a Uganda Police officer shot and killed a driver on Monday afternoon, at Sezibwa Road near Nakasero State Lodge.

According to a statement from the Uganda Police Force, 55915 PC Charles Bahati shot and killed Julius Ssemwaka, the driver of a truck registration number UAX 480C.

“Following the incident, PC Bahati fled the scene with his weapon and is currently on the run. A search operation is underway to locate him. We have commenced investigations into the matter and will share details later,” the police statement read. Read more