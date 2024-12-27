By Tonny Abet

At least 2 million people with elevated HIV infection risks, including those in Uganda, could access a new drug injected twice a year to prevent HIV infection under a new arrangement announced by donors.

“The Global Fund and the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) are aiming to secure sustainable arrangements for countries to access this new, potentially game-changing HIV prevention innovation – backed by a significant commitment from Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and with support from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) -that would enable access to lenacapavir for at least 2 million people over three years in countries supported by PEPFAR and the Global Fund,” reads the PEPFAR statement. Read more