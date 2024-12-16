By Prossy Kisakye and Mike Sebalu

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) on Monday afternoon handed over tablets to the Ministry of ICT. These tablets were used in the May 2024 National Population and Housing Census.

While handing over the 60,247 tablets to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Sarah Zawedde, at the UBOS warehouse in Ntinda, the Bureau’s Executive Director, Dr. Chris Mukiza, noted that they would be distributed to selected government agencies for further use.

He explained that 36,000 tablets had been allocated to the Electoral Commission and 23,897 to local governments to strengthen the Parish Development Model (PDM) Information System, among other uses.

Meanwhile, the ICT Ministry’s Permanent Secretary noted that the tablets would help minimize government costs in selected programs.

“This is evidence that we are working as a horn of government and can be able to share resources which reduces the cost of operation,” Zawedde said on Monday.

The 2024 National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) in Uganda was conducted from May 10 to May 26, 2024.