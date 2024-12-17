The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has ordered television and radio stations to immediately suspend the playing of songs such as “Enkudi,” “Doozi,” “Okwepiicha,” “Enyama,” and “Omunio” by musicians Yasin Mukasa, known as Lil Pazo, and Gereson Wambuyi, alias Gravity Omutujju, until further notice.

This decision comes after the aforementioned songs gained significant popularity on social media, drawing criticism for their excessive use of what has been described as “bad language.”

Addressing the media at the UCC offices in Kampala on Tuesday, the Commission’s Executive Director, Nyombi Thembo, emphasized that media houses that fail to comply with this directive risk having their transmitters and licenses revoked.

“There’s public outcry about vulgar, offensive, obscene, indecent and distressing material in the form of music, video and audios across various media platforms,” Mr Nyombi said.

“The stakeholders; dialogue convened by the Uganda National Cultural Center, on 8th December 2024, took exception of this degeneration and made resolutions,” Mr Nyombi said, adding that “Songs and other creative works that contain words and statements that right-thinking members of the public consider to be detrimental have no place on our airwaves.”

Thembo further noted an increasing trend of indecent and offensive performances by both local and international artists. He highlighted that some of these performances contain sexually explicit lyrics and suggestive dance moves that are incompatible with Uganda’s societal norms and cultural sensitivities, posing a threat to the country’s moral fabric.

He added that going forward, any violation of this provision will result in severe regulatory sanctions, including potential criminal prosecution.