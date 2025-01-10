Telecommunication company, Airtel Uganda, has appealed to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to take affirmative action to grow penetration of smartphones and other terminal devices to reduce the average cost of communication for the social-economic transformation of the country, noting that this would deepen adoption and use of ICTs.

According to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), the smartphone penetration rate in Uganda was 21% in March 2023. This means that 21% of the devices accessing the telecom network in the country were smartphones.

The appeal was made by Airtel Uganda’s Managing Director, Mr. Soumendra Sahu while paying a courtesy visit to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director, Mr William Nyombi Thembo.

“Our focus is on leveraging global reach to introduce innovative, world-class products and services tailored to meet the needs of Ugandan consumers,” he said.

Mr Sahu reaffirmed his commitment to improving service delivery while complying with regulatory obligations.