Uganda Cranes have secured their place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with two games left. This follows South Sudan’s 3-2 victory over Congo Brazzaville in Juba on Thursday.

The result eliminates both Congo (4 points) and South Sudan (3 points) from contention, as they cannot surpass the point totals of Uganda (10 points) and South Africa (8 points).

Friday’s Uganda-South Africa match will determine the group’s top two positions, with both teams already qualified.

The Cranes will join Morocco (host nation), Algeria, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, DR Congo, Gabon, South Africa, and Egypt as the confirmed participants in the 24-team AFCON tournament in Morocco.

This will be Uganda’s eighth AFCON appearance, having previously competed in the 1962, 1968, 1974, 1976, 1978, 2017, and 2019 editions. Their best performance came in 1978 when they reached the final, losing to Ghana.