By Fred Mwambu

Uganda Cubs must win their match against Kenya in their second and final group game of the Cecafa qualifier of the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations after sharing spoils with Tanzania in the opening game on Sunday at Nakivubo.

Uganda and Tanzania games in all categories have become tightly contested affairs as other age groups get acquainted with the regional archrivalry, and this wasn’t any different.

The Tanzanians drew the first blood in the first half through Ally Saleh’s 19th minute goal but Uganda returned a rejuvenated side after the break. Read more