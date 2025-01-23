By Denis Bbosa

In a season where reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions SC Villa are watching their title defence crumble, sitting a distant eighth with 21 points from 15 matches -13 points adrift of table-topping Vipers – coach Morley Byekwaso finds himself under mounting pressure.

However, the Stanbic Uganda Cup presents a glimmer of hope for Byekwaso, offering a chance to steer the club toward their coveted tenth Cup triumph. Success in the tournament could salvage an otherwise lackluster campaign or, at the very least, delay the looming axe hanging over his tenure. Read more