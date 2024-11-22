By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

The Uganda Cup competition, which was scheduled to kick off on Saturday at various grounds, has been postponed.

Uganda Rugby Union announced the development Wednesday evening to confirm what has been the worst kept secret in the fraternity.

“The Uganda Rugby Union (URU) announces the postponement of the 2024/25 Uganda Cup, a decision made after extensive discussions between the URU Executive Committee, club chairpersons, and other key stakeholders,” a communication sent out to the press read in part. Read more