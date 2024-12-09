By Bill Oketch

The Ugandan government has signed a contract with an Egyptian firm to construct a 20,000-seat Akii- Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City in memory of the Country’s first Olympic gold medalist, John Akii-Bua.

The stadium, whose project will cost US$129m (approximately Shs470 billion), will be built by SAMCO National Construction Company, and the project is expected to be completed within 20 months.

Muhammad Bbaale, the accounting officer of National Council of Sports, signed the contract on behalf of the government during a ceremony held at State House, Nakasero, on Friday, December 6, 2024. Read more