Two Uganda players – Hakim Kiwanuka and Denis Omedi – have joined Rwanda Premier League side -APR, meaning they are ineligible for the upcoming Africa Nations Championship.

Kiwanuka is departing StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions SC Villa while Omedi left Stanbic Uganda Cup champions Kitara. Earlier on Wednesday, Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put had named the pair in his squad for the upcoming Chan set for February. Only players who feature in the home leagues are eligible for Chan. Read more