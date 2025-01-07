The government has announced a decline in Uganda’s fertility rates, noting that the trend of women having fewer children will benefit the economy.

This announcement followed a presentation by Amos Lugoloobi, Minister of State for Planning, to Parliament’s Budget Committee. During the presentation of the National Development Plan IV, Lugoloobi highlighted achievements of the previous National Development Plan III.

He stated that “The fertility rate reduced to to 5.2 children per woman in Financial Year 2022/23, from 6.2 children per woman in Financial Year in 2010.”

However, this prompted questions from Patrick Isiagi, Chairperson of the Budget Committee, who asked the Minister to explain why a drop in Uganda’s fertility rates should be considered an achievement.