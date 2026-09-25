Uganda’s Music icon Matovu to be buried today

By Ibrahim Kavuma

Legendary saxophonist and Afrigo Band co-founder, Moses Matovu is to be laid to rest today.

Hundreds of mourners last evening gathered at the National Theatre in Kampala to pay their respects to the music icon, who tragically passed away following a violent attack in the wee hours of Thursday morning in Kibuli, Kampala’s Makindye division.

The atmosphere at the vigil was a mix of deep sorrow and celebration of an unmatched musical legacy.

Various Ugandan artists and his longtime bandmates took to the stage to perform his timeless hits in tribute to his nearly five decades of leadership in the music industry.

To sustain the massive crowd of fellow musicians, friends, and fans who had come to support the family, refreshments, food, and drinks were provided throughout the evening.

Following the conclusion of the public vigil and memorial proceedings, the body moved to Kyanja where he will this afternoon be laid to rest.

Meanwhile police have arrested the primary suspect linked to the murder of the veteran musician Matovu.

The suspect, identified as 41-year old Vincent Nsamba was apprehended in Nansana, Wakiso district following an intensive joint man-hunt by intelligence and taskforce teams.