The Uganda Law Society (ULS) and its election committee head, Moses Mwase, have been taken to court over the upcoming ULS elections scheduled for December 17.

Former president Pheona Nabasa Gladys Wall filed a petition with the High Court Civil Division in Kampala, alleging that her name was unlawfully omitted from the final nomination list for the ULS representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Wall seeks a court order to overturn the decision to exclude her from the list of nominated candidates and to reinstate her name. She also requests an order compelling the respondents to conduct the elections in accordance with the principles of equity, neutrality, and the ULS Act and its rules.

Nabasa seeks general damages for the inconvenience, reputational damage, and mental anguish she claims to have suffered due to the ULS president’s public rejection of her candidacy on social media.