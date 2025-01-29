The Uganda Law Society (ULS) on Wednesday honoured Senior Advocate Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi, a renowned human rights activist, for his unwavering commitment to promoting an independent and demilitarized judiciary in Uganda.

Despite current health challenges following a stroke that left him wheelchair-bound, the 63-year-old lawyer was the chief guest at the Uganda Law Society’s weekly press and public engagement, “Radical New Bar” (RNB).

Rwakafuuzi received the RNB Demilitarization Award in recognition of his tireless efforts defending the rights of vulnerable individuals and his 20-year battle against trying civilians in military courts.

Uganda Law Society President Isaac Ssemakadde praised Rwakafuuzi’s dedication to justice and pledged to pursue his long-overdue appointment as Senior Counsel.

In his acceptance speech, Rwakafuuzi cautioned young lawyers and Ugandans that the country risks plunging back into war if they do not take action to protect their rights. He emphasized that the peace ushered in by the NRA in 1986 might be irretrievable if citizens are not vigilant.

The Radical New Bar also announced that they will take decisive action if the Supreme Court upholds the constitutionality of trying civilians in military courts on January 31, 2025.

Ssemakadde and his Governing Council followed the proceedings remotely from Fort Portal, where they were attending a previously scheduled council retreat.