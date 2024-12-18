The Uganda Law Society (ULS) is set to launch an online complaint form for whistleblowers to report judicial misconduct.

ULS President Isaac Ssemakadde on Wednesday emphasized the society’s commitment to investigating and addressing all complaints.

The ULS has directed the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to expedite investigations into complaints against Judge Ssekaana, which have been pending since 2018, and to publish the findings by January 15, 2025.

Ssemakadde warned that this deadline is non-negotiable and that the ULS expects immediate action from the JSC.

“We have to fight for a Justice system that serves the people. We must be prepared to take bold action in the new year,” Ssemakadde said.

Several lawyers, including Zaina Nabukenya, have come forward with complaints about judicial officers, including Judge Ssekaana.

Nabukenya shared her experience of being detained for appearing in court without a practicing certificate, while Shamil Atabua accused Judge Ssekaana of delaying his case despite requests from opposing counsel.

These issues stem from Judge Ssekaana’s decision to block the ULS extraordinary general meeting and elections, which led to controversy and accusations of judicial misconduct.

The ULS has withdrawn its Award of Excellence from Judge Ssekaana and urged members to boycott him for at least a month.