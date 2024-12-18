The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president, Jimmy Akena, has announced plans to amend the party’s constitution to allow all members to participate in the presidential election.

Previously, the party’s constitution permitted only members of the delegates’ conference to vote for the president.

While addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday, Akena explained that the proposed amendment, to be discussed at the forthcoming delegates conference, aims to ensure every party member can take part in electing the party president.

“We will organize it in such a way that we will be able to cover the country. It is likely not to be in a single day but we want the involvement of every single member,” Akena said.

Akena also declared his intention to seek re-election as party president during the conference, positioning himself to carry the party’s flag in the 2026 general elections.